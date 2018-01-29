Two suspects shot by police in Rochester

Published:
WROC

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Two men were shot while Rochester police were searching a home off North Clinton Avenue Monday morning.

Officers, including Rochester police and other agencies, were executing a search warrant at a home on Burbank Street around 11:30 a.m. when shots rang out. Police say two suspects were shot by officers and taken to the hospital.

Investigators say no officers were hurt. The conditions of the suspects are not yet known.

The area is closed down at this time as the investigation is underway

