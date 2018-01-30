After hip surgeries, Buff State’s Sylves dominates in the crease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After going 18-8-1 a year ago, Buffalo State has maintained its dominance in Division III hockey, jumping to 13th in the latest national poll with a 15-4-2 overall mark.

How have they done it? With one a top-10 scoring offense and one of the best netminders in the entire country in Ian Sylves, who doesn’t let a lot get past him.

“He’s the definition of somebody you want everyone in your program to be,” head coach Steve Murphy said. “He’s made big saves when we’ve needed him too and he’s probably stolen a game for us.”

Sylves’ 13 wins rank 5th in the country while his 1.77 goals against average is good for 12th nationally.

He also leads the DIII ranks with five shutouts.

“It’s rewarding,” Sylves said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t get the credit they deserve. I couldn’t do this by myself. All those people that have been there the whole time when it was hard for me, that’s what means the most to me.”

The hard times for the senior started a year ago. Sylves had two hip surgeries in 2017 — with the first in January and second in March — to fix labral tears and impingements on both sides.

“A lot of rehab,” he joked. “It wasn’t easy, but it was worth the while.”

The Sloan, New York, native said it wasn’t easy to rebuild his confidence after going under the knife twice in two months, but had the surgeries so close together so he could to be ready for this season.

“I think I’m probably a little bit shocked just with what he’s accomplished this season so far,” Murphy said. “He’s most certainly earned it and he’ll continue to play well for us. Based on his work ethic and attitude you’re confident he’s a kid who is going to succeed and he’s doing that.”

“I would say it boils down to taking it one day at a time,” Sylves added. “The stats, and records, whether it’s the team stuff, players or goalies, it doesn’t matter really because as long as we stay together as a tight knit group, we’ll be fine in the long run.”