Brother: Will East grad killed in South Florida was “kind-hearted”

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) – A Williamsville East graduate who was shot and killed in Miami Beach will be laid to rest in Buffalo this weekend. The funeral for Kamil Patel will take place Saturday morning at University Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Buffalo.

Saturday would have been Patel’s 30th birthday, according to his family.

Police in Miami Beach say Patel was shot Thursday night, while walking with a friend in an alley. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nobody has been charged in his murder.

Investigators continued looking into Patel’s shooting death Tuesday. Miami Beach Police tweeted that they found a white vehicle, that was wanted in connection with the shooting. They said the vehicle was stolen, and they have a man in police custody in relation.

Update: The vehicle has been located in the City of Miami. MBPD is currently on scene investigating.

Officers were also looking for a missing man named Orestes Marrero, who they say was the last person known to have the car. CBS affiliate WFOR says Merrero had been reported missing by his family.

Patel had just moved to Florida from Texas, his brother says.

He graduated from Williamsville East High School in 2006, after also spending time at Kenmore East High School. His brother, Dannish, says he was an athlete, who especially loved playing rugby.

Dannish Patel said he was scheduled to fly to Miami on Thursday, and spend the weekend with his brother. Instead, he will be flying into Buffalo Wednesday morning to help with preparations for his brother’s services. He described Kamil as “kind-hearted”.

“His heart was in everything he did, and he loved better than anyone I’ve ever known,” Dannish Patel said in a statement to News 4, on behalf of Patel’s cousins. “He could make anyone laugh and was a social chameleon.

“He was always hungry for more knowledge, more time with his family, more resources to give anyone anything they needed or wanted.”

At least two fundraisers have been set up to help the Patel family with expenses. A Go Fund Me page has raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The other fundraiser is being organized by the Buffalo Rugby Club.

“Kamil’s joy for life and his love for people made him an unforgettable person within our rugby community,” said Jeff Qualey, the president of the club. “His unbelievable ability to make those around him laugh and smile will never be forgotten. A senseless act as this cannot take away from the bright light that followed Kamil.”

The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $13,000.