BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Amherst Street and Germain Street.

Police say a 45-year-old North Tonawanda man was struck in the leg by gunfire.

He was transported by ambulance to ECMC with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.