Bulls blow 18-point lead, snapping 9-game winning streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It is often said that all good things must come to an end.

For the UB Men’s Basketball Team, their nine-game winning streak was snapped with an 82-79 loss on the road to Kent State.  The setback is the Bulls’ first in Mid-American Conference play as they dip to 16-6 overall and 8-1 in league action.

Leading by as many as 18, UB went cold from the floor over the final three minutes of the game, allowing the Golden Flashes to pull even at 77 in the final 90 seconds of the game.

Danny Pippen gave Kent State the lead for good with a bucket in the final seconds to lift the Golden Flashes to victory.  Wes Clark had an opportunity to tie the game at 79, but came up short.

Jeremy Harris led the Bulls with 20 points while Devonta Jordan and Clark each finished with 12.

The Bulls return to action Friday when they host Western Michigan.

