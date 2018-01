OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with scheming to defraud after City of Olean Police say he went door to door in Olean, telling people that his vehicle had broken down and that he needed money to get home.

Douglas I. Reed, 34, of Killbuck, was charged Monday evening with second degree scheming to defraud.

According to police, Reed used people’s names he gained from porch mailboxes to claim that he knew people living in the neighborhood.