CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a gunman using a BB or a pellet gun to shoot out windows on cars and homes in several communities across the county.

The incidents have been reported in Portland, Brocton, Stockton, and Westfield.

Deputies say most have happened during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 753-2131.