Cold Case Tuesday: Carol A. Fitzmaurice, 23, found stabbed in her home in Oct. 1970

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police in Olean continue to investigate the 1970 murder of Carol A. Fitzmaurice in the Town of Allegany.

Fitzmaurice was 23 when she was found murdered at her residence of 2678 West Five Mile Road on Oct. 20, 1970. She was found by her husband when he returned home from work.

Fitzmaurice was stabbed multiple times in her abdomen and neck during a struggle in the living room.

During a search of the surrounding area, a carving knife believed to be from the residence- the apparent murder weapon- was discovered in a creek behind the home.

State Police have continued to receive tips and information pertaining to the circumstances surrounding the incident but the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime are unknown.The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigator John Zeigler of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Olean by calling (716) 372-2550. Please refer to SJS # 3021514.

The senior investigator on the case, Gulio Giardini with NYSP, spoke with News 4 Tuesday about the case.