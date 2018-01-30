Criminal charges pending after armed standoff in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a man was taken into custody on Tuesday after an armed standoff in Jamestown.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police responded to an apartment on Lakeview Ave., where they say a man was found inside, armed with several knives.

The 33-year-old, who has not been named, threatened to harm himself, according to police.

Nearly two hours after officials responded, the situation was brought to an end when police deployed a Taser device against the man.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police say criminal charges are pending.