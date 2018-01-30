East Aurora man facing attempted murder charge

Related Coverage Police: East Aurora woman attacked in home Monday night

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with attempted murder.

Christopher Giafaglione, 48, was accused of repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend with a kitchen knife while screaming “I’m going to kill you and then kill myself.”

Officials say the incident happened at a home on Oakwood Ave. this past December.

According to prosecutors, the victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries, including nerve damage to her right arm.

Giafaglione also faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal contempt, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He is in custody without bail and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Giafaglione will be in court on March 12.