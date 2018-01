TOWN OF BENNINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The father of a three-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself pleaded not guilty in court.

Matthew Howell, 42, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

His son got a hold of his gun and shot himself in the chest. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, the gun was left out inside the home.

The boy is expected to be okay. Howell is expected to be back in court on March 6.