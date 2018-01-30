GALLERY: Viewer photos of the moon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The moon is unmissable over WNY Tuesday night.
Wednesday is a “Super Blue Blood Moon” – the second full moon in a calendar month, a supermoon, and a lunar eclipse.
