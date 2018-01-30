Limited-edition talking Rick Jeanneret bobblehead will benefit Sabres Foundation, Kevin Guest House

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starting Tuesday, you can get your own talking bobblehead version of legendary Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret- and the proceeds go to a good cause.

Each bobblehead plays five classic Rick Jeanneret play-by-play calls and can be purchased for $30. Autographed versions of the bobblehead are also available for $75.

In addition to the bobbleheads, a special $150 meet-and-greet package will be available for purchase at Sabres.com for a limited time. These packages include one Rick Jeanneret talking bobblehead, two 300 level tickets to the Sabres vs. Boston Bruins game on Sunday, Feb. 25 and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rick Jeanneret prior to the game.

All proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, which supports many charitable organizations in WNY, and Kevin Guest House, which provides a comfortable place to stay for patients and their families traveling to Buffalo for treatment.

Fans can purchase the bobbleheads at the Sabres Store or online at Sabres.com/RJ. Online orders can be picked up free of charge at Account Services at KeyBank Center or shipped.

 

 

 

