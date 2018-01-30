Local politicians respond to Pres. Trump’s first State of the Union address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pres. Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Shortly after, local lawmakers began weighing in on the president’s words.

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) applauded the president’s speech, saying “President Trump had a record-setting first year of his Presidency- the United States was suffering under the failed policies of President Obama, which resulted in high unemployment, slow economic growth, burdensome regulations on businesses, and a lax approach to trade around the world.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump’s presidency has been a series of broken promises to the middle class and workers, a fact which tonight’s address did not change- this Administration talks about helping workers and middle class families, but when it comes to actions, it’s all extreme right economics and decimating health care.”

We’ll have more statements as they come in.