“Lumagination” transforms Botanical Gardens with lights and underwater theme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through lighting, sound, and special effects there’s an underwater theme at the Botanical Gardens for “Lumagination.” It’s a soothing experience and a family friendly event for people of all ages.

“It’s in the middle of winter, people have an opportunity to get out of the cold which we expect over the next week or so to experience an incredible sensory light show amid 22 thousand tropical plants,” said Dave Swarts, Botanical Gardens President/CEO.

Lumagination is all about using your imagination, and picturing yourself somewhere else. Projected fish moving on the wall of the dome and soothing sounds will make guests feel like they’re under the sea.

“The beautiful tropical plants, the sensory experience and then throw in the light show at night, you get to see the gardens in a totally different way,” said Swarts.

Thousands of plants in all 12 greenhouses of the Botanical Gardens are lit up at night with more than 8 thousand unique lights.

“It’s about using the Botanical Gardens and it’s plant collection as the canvas so we present light in a way that you wouldn’t expect to normally see it,” said Philip Colarusso, light designer.

The sounds of Lumagination are calming and the warmth indoors is an escape from the harshness of winter.

“It’s very soothing psychologically, we see people in here all the time who just come to enjoy the plants, the sounds, the smells, the music, and relax. A lot of the tension goes away when you’re in the Botanical Gardens,” said Swarts.

Lumagination lasts through February 24th.

For more information about Lumagination and a full list of events go to https://www.buffalogardens.com/products/lumagination-2018

