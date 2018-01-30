Man accused of deadly Pa. car wash shooting dies, police say

MELCROFT, Pa. — The man accused in the shooting deaths of four people over the weekend at a Pennsylvania car wash has died, CBS Pittsburgh reports. Timothy Smith, 28, was pronounced dead by two different doctors at Forbes Hospital Sunday night, police said.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old William Porterfield, 25-year-old Chelsie Cline, 23-year-old Courtney Snyder and 21-year-old Seth Cline early Sunday morning.

Police believe Smith then turned the gun on himself.

CBS Pittsburgh has learned the events that led up to the murders may have begun at a place called the Tall Cedars bar in Donegal. Sources and management told the station the victims were at the popular establishment just before they traveled to a car wash early Sunday morning in nearby Melcroft.

The station reports there are indications the heavily-armed Smith may have ambushed the victims. Investigators and family members said Chelsie Cline was seeing William Porterfield, but had a prior relationship with Smith before she ended it. Family members believe that rejection may have sparked Smith’s attack.