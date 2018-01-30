Marine makes 18-hour trip to Rochester to meet twin boys born premature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has returned home to meet his twin boys, who were born nearly 12 weeks too early.

In a Facebook post, Golisano Children’s Hospital shared photos of the welcome. They wrote that Dan, a Marine, was supposed to be deployed in the Middle East until April. But last week, he got a call that his wife gave birth to twin boys, nearly 12 weeks before their due date.

Last Tuesday, Dan made an 18-hour trip from Kuwait to Rochester to meet his sons and his wife Michaela. The babies, Theodore and Benjamin, weigh a little over two pounds, the hospital reports.

“We’ve received so many blessings so far, even though things didn’t go exactly as planned,” said Michaela said in a statement. “We feel lucky that Dan was able to come home, and everyone here has been so supportive.”

The hospital says the boys will be in the NICU for a few more months, but both are “thriving and doing well,” the hospital says.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.