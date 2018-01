NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County law enforcement agencies will participate in a special law effort to crack down on impaired driving on Sunday.

The statewide STOP-DWI Superbowl Weekend crackdown will start on Feb. 2. and end Feb. 5.

The STOP-DWI Super Bowl Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association with additional funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.