Niagara Falls Schools ensuring Hyde Park students stay warm, despite broken boiler

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls residents woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on the ground Tuesday morning, but that wasn’t enough to close schools in the district.

A boiler issue at Hyde Park Elementary didn’t warrant closing that school, either. District leaders say the building is safe for students.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie told News 4 one of the school’s two boilers went down Monday, but the school has backup measures in place.

The school’s oil heating system was put into use immediately, preventing the classrooms from falling more than two degrees below normal.

The cafeteria, which is not particularly well served by the oil heat, now has external heat being pumped in, too.

Laurrie says the lowest the temperature fell in that room during the school day Monday was around 65 degrees, or three degrees below the normal temperature.

“We would always always look for the children’s safety first and make sure that it was comfortable and warm enough to continue school, and if it wasn’t we would certainly close it down,” Laurrie said. “We’re nowhere near that situation. Our staff has done a great job, to the point where we had someone stay there all night to monitor it.”

Laurrie said he would feel safe sending his children to Hyde Park Elementary, if they were the age to do so.

Anyone heading to school or work Tuesday morning, of course, likely took some extra time to get there because of the snow.

Our News 4 crew saw traffic backed up for miles on the 33 westbound at one point, after a single car spin out accident.

Elsewhere, slushy, slippery snow on the streets had drivers slowing down, causing traffic to back up, too.

Plows were working in tandem on roads like the 219, to clear both lanes at once.

By the end of the morning commute, the snow had tapered off in most spots, and plows were making progress cleaning up.