Over 1,400 without power in Chautauqua County

By Published:

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over 1,400 National Grid customers are without power in Chautauqua County Tuesday night following a failure at a National Grid substation in the Town of Ellery.

The towns of Ellery and Chautauqua are affected.

Shelters are being set up for those not able to safely stay in their homes.

Reverse 911 and other forms of contact are being used to inform residents about the situation.

National Grid has contacted critical power users and are in the process of setting up a temporary substation to return power as soon as possible. Power is expected to be restored by midday Wednesday.

Shelter sites are available at Maple Springs Fire Department and Mayville Catholic Church at 24 East Chautauqua Street. For information call 716-450-4336 Chautauqua County Emergency Services personnel will work with local fire and emergency services as well as law-enforcement to keep residents updated and assist wherever needed.

For an up-to-date outage map and estimated restore times, click here.

 

