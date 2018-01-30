Sources: Father of boy who died in Buffalo fire was not supposed to be on premises

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources say the father of the boy who died during a house fire in Buffalo was not supposed to be on the premises.

The fire, which happened Monday morning, resulted in the death of seven-year-old Anthony Conti.

His father, Joseph Conti, accidentally started the fire, according to sources. There is an order of protection against him.

News 4 was told Joseph lit a cigarette with a blow torch at the home on Benzinger St. before putting the blow torch on his bed.

The mattress caught fire, and the fire spread throughout the house.

“Sure enough, I go in my room, and my whole room was blazed, and I just started trying to put the bed out,” Joseph said. “I tried putting blankets over it and I — there was just nothing I could do. I was getting burned. I was inhaling flames.”

Anthony was found outside his bedroom. Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His organs are being donated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed and the fire is being ruled accidental.

