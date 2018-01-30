Thanks to new program, patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital get to experience the zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital are getting a change to experience the Buffalo Zoo from inside their hospital room.

The hospital has collaborated with the zoo to offer a live zoo feed called “Zoo TV”- an interactive webcam system that allows patients to see several live animal feeds at the zoo, as well as public education sessions hosted by the Buffalo Zoo throughout the year. It has questions and answers so that patients can learn while in the hospital.

Emma Grigg, a parent of one young patient, said it gives her daughter something to do while in the hospital.

“She loves learning about animals so when we had it on I was reading it to her and she was guessing so she was learning which is good because she has to miss school for this,” Grigg said.

Oishei Children’s Hospital “child life specialist” Dena Sterns said they were approached by a donor about the idea years ago.

They’re excited that the hospital and zoo were finally able to get the funding to make it happen.

Sterns also said this is just the first phase of “Zoo TV”. They’re hoping to get more cameras in the zoo soon- so patients can see more animals.

They’re also hoping for patients to eventually choose which animal they want to see.

