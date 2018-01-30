The big tickets can be a nightmare for players.

Most people have never been to a Super Bowl, mainly because it’s nearly impossible to find tickets you can afford! Face value for tickets runs between $950-$5,000. No one really gets a deal on seats, not even the men who will play in the game.

“I got about 50 texts right after the AFC Championship so – I kinda of politely say I’m not going to be able to do that or I try to do it the best that I can. But that’s something you have to take care of early and get out of the way,” said Nate Solder.

The players in the big game have access to 15 tickets. Two of those are free and the remaining can cost the players close to $2,000 a ticket. – and that can be a struggle when trying to take care of family and friends.

“I’m here to play football and all the tickets that I have they can get and after that you got to go on StubHub. I can’t help you so. I’m totally locked in on the tasked at hand,” said Brandon Crooks.

As for the Patriot players, this is old hat, but that doesn’t make the process easy.

James Develin says, “Really, you kind of put it on your wife or somebody else like that and let them handle it so we can focus on what we need to focus on, that’s playing this game.”

Kyle Van Voy adds, “Make my wife do it…haha…I mean this is a blessing to be here and try to soak up every chance you get.”

The majority of the Eagles players have never experienced the agony of trying to take care of folks dying to go to the big game.

“That was the craziest thing I have ever experienced a couple days. Just random numbers, random people, friends from old days you haven’t talked to in years. But it’s all fun,” said Trey Burton.

“I just give it to mom. I let mom take care of it. I don’t worry nothing about it. She knows who I want here and that’s it,” said Jalen Mills.

The players are making money at the Super Bowl. Winning team bonus $112K, losing team gets 56K.

