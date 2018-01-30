UB offers suggestions for preventing spread of flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo says it is “prepared for a significant flu season.”

The director of the school’s Student Health Services, Susan Snyder, says that the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot.

“Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently,” Snyder said on UB’s website. “Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others.”

Here are the things UB suggests people do to help prevent the spread of the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, then wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; germs spread this way.

Don’t share eating and drinking utensils, lip balms, straws, etc.

Take care of your immune system by eating well, getting plenty of sleep, engaging in physical activity and managing stress.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.