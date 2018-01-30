Upstate NY man dies after winning lottery

WROC Published:
WBNG

SIDNEY, NY (WROC) – A Binghamton-area man has died weeks after winning the lottery.

According to WBNG, Donald Savastano, of Sidney, NY, won a million dollars off a Merry Millionaire ticket in early January.

Friends say Savastano was self-employed and didn’t have insurance. They say he hadn’t been feeling well recently and after winning the money he went to the doctor.

During the visit, he found out he had stage four cancer. He died last Friday, 23 days after winning.

“I was hoping that the money was maybe going to save his life,” said Danielle Scott, the cashier that sold the ticket. “I just hope that they can use the money and can give him the best, he was a good person, he deserved it, I just wish he had more time with it.”

