CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Veterans in Erie County can sign up for a program that offers deals or discounts as a “thank you” for their service.

The Erie County Clerk’s office provides free photo IDs to vets that gives them access to offers from 1,400 participating businesses.

A “Thank a Vet” outreach will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Leonard Post on Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga from 1 to 3 p.m.