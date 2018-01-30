West Seneca West improves to 17-0, McKinley tops East

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Juston Johnson scored 42 points to help West Seneca West rally past Williamsville East for a 71-67 win and improve to 17-0 on the season.

Johnson also eclipsed the 1,000 career points in the Indians’ win.

West trailed for three quarter and finally took their first lead with a little less than five minutes to play on three pointer from Johnson, which gave the Indians a 55-54 lead.

After exchanging the lead with the Spartans, WSW used a 7-0 run to pull away down the stretch and secure the win.

