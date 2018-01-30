Winning streak snapped as Sabres fall to Devils 3-1

New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood (44) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As a team, the Sabres hadn’t surrendered a goal in nearly 200 minutes of action.  Robin Lehner, who was fresh off recording back-to-back shutouts, had logged 145 of those.

In the second period, those streaks came to an end as Miles Wood opened the scoring to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead.  Taylor Hall added a second five and half minutes into third in an eventual 3-1 win over the Sabres Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

The loss snaps a three game winning streak — the longest of the season for the Blue & Gold.

Jake McCabe scored the lone tally for the Sabres, firing home his third goal of the season after Ryan O’Reilly tapped the puck to him on a face off in the third period to pull Buffalo within 2-1.

Still trailing by a goal in the final seconds, Marco Scandella turned the puck over, allowing Kyle Palmeri to skate it and bury an empty netter.

The Sabres have just six wins at home, which is tied for the fewest in the NHL.

