BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allentown Art Festival is looking for submissions for this year’s poster contest.

“It’s a fun contest celebrating the festival and the city,” a representative of the festival wrote.

The creator of the winning design will win a $2,000 prize. Second place gets a $500 prize and third place gets a $250 prize.

The deadline is March 11.

More information on submissions can be found here.