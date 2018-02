u

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police Officer charged with roughing up a prisoner at city lockup was back in court Wednesday.

Attorneys for Joseph Hassett asked a city judge to have the indictment against their client dismissed.

Hassett is accused of tripping a prisoner in his custody while processing him at central booking.

The fall caused the prisoner, who was handcuffed at the time, to be injured.

Hassett has pleaded not guilty.

He’s due back in court Feb. 28.