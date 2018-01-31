Buffalo floral shop makes special arrangement for Bills fan

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When a group of friends decided to lay their friend to rest in a special way, a South Buffalo floral shop came to the rescue.

“He’s the funniest guy I ever met in my life. He was the most loyal friend anybody could ask for,” said Tom Hardiman, a friend of Joe Mitchell.

Tom Hardiman says he’ll remember so much about his friend Joe Mitchell. Mitchell died of a heart attack two weeks ago.

“He was the hub, so it really hurts he’s not here anymore,” said Hardiman.

Hardiman says Mitchell was not only a loyal friend, but a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills.

“And I mean a ridiculously, passionate bills fan,” said Hardiman.

So Hardiman says his friends called South End Floral in South Buffalo and requested two floral arrangements. Owner Bob Rogan says his team made them in a matter of hours.

“Buffalo Bills emblem made out of flowers along with an electric guitar made out of flowers,” said Rogan.

The arrangements needed to be delivered in time for Mitchell’s memorial. Problem is – the service isn’t in Buffalo.

“Wanted it sent to West Virginia. The fragility of the arrangement wouldn’t have been a good thing to ship that way,” said Rogan.

Rogan says his delivery driver was touched by Mitchell’s story and didn’t hesitate to offer to drive the flowers all the way to West Virginia.

“The irony is this fellow has never set foot in Buffalo,” said Rogan.

Rogan’s driver delivered the arrangements last week just in time for the memorial service. It’s something Hardiman says he never expected, but he’s grateful to be able to lay his friend to rest in a way only he would’ve wanted.

“They really went out of their way,” said Hardiman.

“The card, the sentiment was, to a friend that can never be replaced that really kind of touched me, we should all be so lucky to have friends like that,” said Rogan.

Mitchell was a big time Jim Kelly fan, so Burkey’s Sportswear in South Buffalo sent a Jim Kelly jersey. Mitchell leaves behind a 15-year-old daughter. His friends set up a college fund for her. You can find a link here.