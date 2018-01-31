Buffalo man, 22, found guilty in fatal Lackawanna stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been found guilty by jury in a fatal August 2016 stabbing.

Christian Gillie was found guilty Wednesday of one count of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree manslaughter, and two counts of first degree burglary.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, on Aug. 9, 2016, at 2 a.m., Gillie broke into the Johnson Street residence of 23-year-old Robert Wheeler of Lackawanna and fatally stabbed him. Gillie was arrested nearby by Lackawanna Police.

Gillie remains remanded without bail. He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced March 26.