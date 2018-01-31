Buffalo Police looking for suspect who robbed delivery person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery involving a delivery order that took place Tuesday night.

According to police, an unknown male placed a delivery order to an address in the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When the delivery person arrived, the unknown male approached the delivery person with a black handgun and threatened to shoot him if he did not give him money. The suspect struck the delivery person in the face before fleeing with the money and food.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the BPD Confidential Tipline at 716-847-2255.

 

