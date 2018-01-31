Disabled veteran searching for missing service dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A disabled veteran living in Buffalo says her soon to be service dog was stolen from her yard.

Hero is a five month old black German Shepard. He was a month away from beginning his training.

Melissa Torres, the owner of the dog, says he was taken from her fenced in yard Monday near Tacoma and Delaware Avenue.

“All of a sudden we heard a motorcycle really really loud right next door in the back and I’m like oh, that’s gonna scare him. I open the back door, there’s a guy on the motorcycle and he’s just revving for no reason,” said Torres.

Torres says the man on the motorcycle took off and Hero was missing. She says she had locked her fence and tied bungee cords for extra stability.

“So we’re walking to the fence and the bungee cords were just laying over it,” said Torres.

Torres and her family have been searching for Hero for three days.

“I don’t know if he’s outside in the cold, if he’s eating, I don’t know, I just know he’s out there,” said Torres.

Torres planned on getting Hero trained to deal with mental illness and diabetes. She was discharged from the military after getting injured more than 20 years ago. Torres suffers from Bipolar Disorder and got Hero as a therapy dog in October.

Torres is offering a small reward to anyone that finds her dog. She says she just wants him back, no questions asked.

“I’m here and it’s just me and him and we’re here together. I just want him home, he’s helped me, he’s my dog, he’s my lifeline, I’m his. Let me get him trained to be my service dog to help take care of me, but let me take care of him,” said Torres.

Torres notified local shelters and hospitals and has signs posted throughout the city.

If anyone finds Hero you’re asked to contact Tonio at (716) 563- 8565.