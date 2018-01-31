ECWA warns of fake workers in Town of Aurora

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) says people have been pretending to be ECWA water meter workers in the Town of Aurora.

Because of that, the ECWA has given tips for how people can identify a legitimate worker.

All ECWA workers carry a photo ID badge, wear a blue uniform with an ECWA emblem and travel in white vehicles with a blue ECWA decal on each side.

If proper ID can’t be shown, the ECWA encourages residents to shut their doors and either call 911 or ECWA Customer Service at (716) 849-8484.

