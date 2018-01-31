Elmwood Village residents get first look at plans for former Women and Children’s Hospital

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Elmwood Village residents got their first look at what’s planned for the former Women and Children’s Hospital complex Wednesday night.

Developers Sinatra and Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company laid out their plans for the new campus.

It will include condos, apartments, and townhomes.

Developers say their goal is to make it residential space.

They say many neighbors want the project done quickly- one that will reuse the building instead of tearing it down.

The project is expected to be completed in five years. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

 

 

