Empire State Games torch travels through Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 38th annual Empire State Winter Games will kick off Thursday in Lake Placid.

The ceremonial torch was lit in Manhattan on Monday and it’s making its way through the Capital Region.

Altogether, Matt Howard, of Oswego, will run about 30 miles and Tim Hyland, of Lake Placid, will bike more than 100 miles.

The two of them will also snowshoe their way through Saratoga Spa State Park at around 2 p.m.

The torch is scheduled to reach Lake Placid’s Herb Brooks Arena by 6 p.m. Thursday night for the opening ceremony.

Both men volunteered to be a part of the journey and tell us it’s a great honor.

“My father and brother both participated in the Empire State summer games which are nonexistent, but we still have the winter games and that’s great for New York State and we hope to continue this tradition,” Howard said.

“It’s been great with the community coming out. We were in Saugerties yesterday and they essentially held a mini parade for us which was really great. People coming out of their doors and their storefronts so supports been good,” Hyland said.

The winter games run from February 1 – 4.

Some 2,500 athletes from all across New York and beyond will compete in 17 different sports including alpine skiing, figure skating, bobsled, and hockey.