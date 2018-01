BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Funeral and wake arrangements for the seven-year-old boy who died in a fire this week have been announced.

Anthony Conti died after a fire broke out at his family’s home on Benzinger St. this past Monday.

Anthony’s wake will take place Friday at Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home at 1122 E. Lovejoy St. from 4 to 8 p.m.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. That will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which is located at 45 Ideal St.