Library on Wheels Bookmobile increases access to books in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When’s the last time you picked up a book? With the Library on Wheels Bookmobile it’s easy to borrow books for free and if you are in Erie County, you can request that it comes to your community.

“We started this in 2016 and having us back on the road really gets us out there into the neighborhoods where we don’t have physical library buildings, into those communities where we have not had a physical presence,” said Mary Jean Jakubowski, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director.

Can’t make it to the library? The library is evolving to meet your needs and bring the books to you.

“Whether it is fiction, a biography, a cook book, children’s materials, early readers, it has it all,” said Jakubowski.

There’s more than 3 thousand books, DVDs and CDs aboard the Mobile Library for people of all ages.

“Reading is critical to our life long learning process. There is the development of vocabulary, there is the development of curiosity and imagination,” said Jakubowski.

You can sign up for a library card on the Bookmobile, and borrow books for free.

“We’re down at Canalside, we’re at Juneteenth, we’re at various other community festivals. We visit schools, schools may not have a good library within their school or they want to supplement,” said Jakubowski.

For more information about requesting a book or requesting the bookmobile go to https://www.buffalolib.org/content/bookmobile

