Multiple vehicles involved in accident near Fantasy Island

By Published: Updated:

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple vehicles, including an NFTA bus, were involved in an accident in Grand Island.

The incident occurred on Grand Island Blvd. in front of Fantasy Island.

At least one person was badly hurt, according to Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray.

First responders were seen bringing a person off the NFTA bus.

The accident closed Grand Island Blvd. between Bedell Rd. and Baseline Rd.

News 4 is at the scene and will provide more details as soon as they are available.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s