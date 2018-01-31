Multiple vehicles involved in accident near Fantasy Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Multiple vehicles, including an NFTA bus, were involved in an accident in Grand Island.

The incident occurred on Grand Island Blvd. in front of Fantasy Island.

At least one person was badly hurt, according to Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray.

First responders were seen bringing a person off the NFTA bus.

The accident closed Grand Island Blvd. between Bedell Rd. and Baseline Rd.

News 4 is at the scene and will provide more details as soon as they are available.