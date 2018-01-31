New initiative will give tablets to NYS inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) will provide each inmate with a free tablet with the ability to access free educational material and eBooks, as well as to file grievances.

The new initiative is part of a contractual agreement the state DOCCS recently entered into with JPay, a privately-held corrections-related service provider.

The contract with JPay included Jpay providing the tablets to the inmates. No state funds are being used for the tablets, and the DOCCS is taking no commission from JPay, according to a Twitter statement.

Clarification on the new tablet initiative at DOCCS. pic.twitter.com/bRv9asGTYh — NYS DOCCS (@NYSDOCCS) January 31, 2018

Inmates using the tablets will also have the option to purchase music and additional eBooks, as well as to access a secure email system to message family and friends.