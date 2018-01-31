New initiative will give tablets to NYS inmates

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) will provide each inmate with a free tablet with the ability to access free educational material and eBooks, as well as to file grievances.

The new initiative is part of a contractual agreement the state DOCCS recently entered into with JPay, a privately-held corrections-related service provider.

The contract with JPay included Jpay providing the tablets to the inmates. No state funds are being used for the tablets, and the DOCCS is taking no commission from JPay, according to a Twitter statement.

Inmates using the tablets will also have the option to purchase music and additional eBooks, as well as to access a secure email system to message family and friends.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s