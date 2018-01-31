Niagara County Department of Health offering free radon test kits to City of Lockport residents

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Department of Health is currently offering radon test kits to homes in the City of Lockport at no cost.

As a part of the visit, staff from the department’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program will ask homeowners a series of health and safety questions and will offer various free health and safety products, including a radon test kit.

According to the Niagara County Department of Health, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in America- and claims the lives of 21,000 Americans every year.

“According to a state study, homes in Niagara County have reported radon levels above the radioactive measurement of four picocuries per liter,” a press release from the department said. “More specifically, nine percent of homes tested in the City of Lockport are estimated to have exceeded that short-term safety standard.”

To set up a home visit, call (716) 439-7479.

. Anyone outside the City of Lockport can obtain a radon test kit for $11.00 from the NYS Department of Health. An order form can be found at: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/radiological/radon/testkit.htm