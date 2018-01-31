Orchard Park man charged with DWI after vehicle goes off road

News 4 Staff Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man is facing DWI and other charges after his vehicle went off the roadway and became stuck Wednesday morning.

Kurt Zarnikau, 52, of Orchard Park, was charged with first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely, failure to use an ignition interlock device and open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

According to Orchard Park Police, officers responded to the Route 219 Expressway at the Milestrip Road westbound exit ramp around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle off the roadway stuck in a muddy area.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle operated by Zarnikau stuck in the mud. He was given field sobriety tests and submitted to a breath test, which showed his BAC at .17 percent.

He was given an appearance ticket to Town of Orchard Park Court.

