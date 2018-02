DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A stretch of Broadway in Depew was closed Wednesday when a fire broke out at a recycling company.

Depew Police were called to the Twin Village Recycling Plant around 6 p.m.

They say a shredding machine caught on ire.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Police say there were employees inside the plant during the fire, but no one was hurt.