WEBSTER, NY (WROC) – A Wayne County resident is going home with a massive jackpot this week.

According to a release from the New York State Lottery, a man from Macedon won $9.8 million in Lotto drawing in October.

Thursday, the man who won, who hasn’t been identified at this time, will receive his check at Hegedorns Market — where he bought the ticket.

Yolanda Vega will present the ceremonial check.