Sen. Kennedy calls for $5 mil for Central Terminal weatherization & staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Central Terminal stands as a beacon of what could be in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

“We want to see the Central Terminal come back to life in one capacity or another,” said State Senator Tim Kennedy.

He is asking the state to invest $5 million from the Buffalo Billion II to weatherize and stabilize the old train station.

“Protecting what actually exists and hasn’t been completely been ruined from the weather and neglect in the past, and use it in the future for whatever development comes to the site,” said Sen. Kennedy.

He told News 4 there are broken windows, leaks in the roof and structural deficiencies. Investing in this project will increase the chance developers take it on in the future, said Sen. Kennedy.

He also wants to see a small portion of the $5 million used to hire and executive director and staff to oversee day to day operations.

“The money exists, it’s liquid assets in the state budget that’s already been allocated,” he said.

He made this proposal back in December.

On Monday, he made the request again to Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky.

Zemsky was questioned for more than three hours during budget hearings in Albany.

“The Governor is very focused on East Side revitalization and that is a significant asset, the Central Terminal,” said Zemsky, assuring it would be a priority. “It’s a great community asset with great opportunity,”

ESD funded an Urban Land Institute study last year to analyze reuse possibilities. Common Council Member David Franczyk said it calls for a private-public partnership to redevelop the site, which will have to be done incrementally over time.

“The Central Terminal will be the catalyst for the entire Broadway-Fillmore, East Side area in addition to helping the city,” said Franczyk.

Last fall, he proposed a resolution asking the state for Buffalo Billion II money for repair and restoration work. The council passed it.

Franczyk applauds this new push at the state level.

“I’m definitely optimistic,” he said.

The former train station is getting international attention. Franczyk told News 4 it was one of only 25 heritage sites on the World Monument Fund’s watch list in October.

“They target buildings all over the world that need to be preserved and they said this building needs to be preserved,” he said.