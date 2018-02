BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been four months since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and many people are still struggling to recover- including the refugees relocated to WNY.

More than 6,000 families relocated to Western New York after the hurricane struck the U.S. territory.

Nadia Pizarro, the chair of the local Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund stopped by News 4 Wednesday to talk about what’s needed the most, and how you can help.