Xerox confirms agreement with Fujifilm to form combined company

Xerox has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Fujifilm to combine Xerox and Fuji Xerox.

According to a statement published on Xerox’s website, Xerox shareholders will own 49.9% of the company and Fujifilm will own 50.1%.

Bloomberg reports that the joint venture will eliminate 10,000 jobs globally.

Just days ago, Xerox announced it’s moving all employees from Xerox Tower in Rochester to its Webster campus.

Xerox will hold a conference call on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. to discuss the transaction.

