2 students shot inside LA school, student suspect arrested

The Associated Press Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two students were shot inside a Los Angeles middle school classroom Thursday morning and police arrested a female student suspect, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at Salvador B. Castro Middle School just west of the city’s downtown, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, said Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department.

TV footage showed a girl with dark hair and wearing a sweatshirt being led out of the school in handcuffs.

Bernal says a gun was recovered.

“With the suspect in custody the situation is under control,” Bernal told sources.

