Better Business Bureau warns of ticket scams ahead of Elton John concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Elton John fans about ticket scams.

The B.B.B. says the internet makes it easier for scammers to rip people off.

The Bureau says fans should follow the following tips when buying tickets:

Purchase from the venue

Check out the seller or broker

Buy from trusted vendors

Know the refund policy

Use payment methods that come with protection

Be wary of advertisements

The agency says if you are unsure, go to the arena and verify your ticket.

Elton John is performing at the KeyBank Center on September 15.

Tickets for the show range from $49.50 to $224.50. They go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets can buy them at the KeyBank Center Box Office, tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.