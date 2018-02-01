Better Business Bureau warns of ticket scams ahead of Elton John concert

Elton John
FILE - In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. John announced Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, that his show, "The Million Dollar Piano" at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will be ending in May 2018 after more than 200 performances. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Elton John fans about ticket scams.

The B.B.B. says the internet makes it easier for scammers to rip people off.

The Bureau says fans should follow the following tips when buying tickets:

  • Purchase from the venue
  • Check out the seller or broker
  • Buy from trusted vendors
  • Know the refund policy
  • Use payment methods that come with protection
  • Be wary of advertisements

The agency says if you are unsure, go to the arena and verify your ticket.

Elton John is performing at the KeyBank Center on September 15.

Tickets for the show range from $49.50 to $224.50. They go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets can buy them at the KeyBank Center Box Office, tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.

